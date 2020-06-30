Dorothy L. Fitzpatrick
1930 - 2020
Dorothy L. Fitzpatrick

Loveland - Dorothy Louise (nee Peters) Fitzpatrick of Loveland. Born January 23, 1930 to Albert & Adele Peters. Preceded in death by her husband, James T. Fitzpatrick and her daughter, Maryanne E. Fitzpatrick. Loving mother of Jim (the late Karen) Fitzpatrick, Kathy (Bob) Rosencrans, Dot (the late William) Belter, Diane Osco, Brian (Kathy) Fitzpatrick, Mark (Pam) Fitzpatrick, Bruce (Dianna) Fitzpatrick, Barbara Fitzpatrick, Colleen (Scott) Hoffman, Maureen Bradford, Erin Lynch, and Matt Fitzpatrick. Cherished grandmother of 23 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. Passed away June 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Private Family Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Boys Town. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
