Dorothy Larsson
Minneapolis/Cincinnati - Dorothy Larsson, 91 of Minneapolis, formerly of Cincinnati,and retired from Cincinnati Milacron, passed away February 22, 2020. Visitation will be held from 12-1 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at The Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 PM. Private interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. To view the obituary in full please visit www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020