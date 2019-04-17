Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Baugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Baugh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy M. Baugh Obituary
Dorothy M. Baugh

Groesbeck - Dorothy M. Baugh. Beloved wife of James R. Baugh for 68 years. Devoted mother of David (Terry) Baugh and Patti (Ron) Wuebker. Cherished grandmother of Bryan (Natasha) Wuebker, Derek Wuebker, and Melissa (Erik) Prosser. Loving great-grandmother of Baylie and Cora. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Dorothy passed away on April 14, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Member of the Church of Christ at Groesbeck. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19th from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now