Dorothy M. Bello
Sharonville - "Peg".(nee Duff). Age 92. Passed away on Jan. 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Bello and the late George Johnson. Devoted mother of Ed (Genie), Elaine (John), Laurie (Jenny), Amy (Wally), and Mandy (Lisa). Grandmother of Jennifer (Brian), Andy (Kelly), Francisca, Emily (Paige) and Colin. Great grandmother of 7. Great-great grandmother of 1. Sister of Jane Miliotis. Visitation will be at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of The Rosary, 17 Farragut Rd., Greenhills, OH 45218 on Tuesday, Feb.4, 2020 at 11am. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020