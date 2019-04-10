|
|
Dorothy Mae Rice
Erlanger - Dorothy M. Rice (Richardson) 84, daughter of the late Pearl (Long) and Horace Richardson passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by siblings Ginny, Bill, Audrey and Gerald. She is survived by sisters, Judy Moore (Allen) and Barbara Leppert (Kenny). Also, survived by sister-in-law, Mary Ann Menke and Shirley Rice. She will be dearly missed by her children, Teresa Lonnemann (Joe), Nancy Gadd (Matt), Jackie Felthaus (Todd), Janet Kennedy (Mark), Angie Fabiani (Dennis) and Robert Rice (Jennifer). She adored her fourteen grandchildren, Kristy, Sara, Jenn, Matthew, Jessica, TJ, Tyler, Abby, Joshua, Ryan, Zach, Torrie, Parker and Allie and adoring ten great grandchildren with another one due in August. She was also loved by her extended grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. After raising her six children, she worked as a nurse's aide at Bethesda Oak, Cincinnati Children's Hospital and St. Charles Community. She enjoyed music, going to movies and scratch-offs. She was passionate about volunteering and spending time with Holmes High School 52' classmates, St. Paul Church friends and St. Charles retiree ladies group. Dot's greatest love was being surrounded by her family and ensuring everyone had delicious food and a fun time was had by all. Everyone who met her was touched by her sweet, caring and loving nature. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 with a memorial service following at 7pm, at Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 4350 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com Memorials are suggested to St. Charles Community, 600 Farrell Dr. Covington, KY 41011.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019