Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Cincinnati - Dorothy Mae Trippel, Devoted wife of the late Robert H. Trippel for 54 years. Loving mother of Peggy, Carol, Gail, Bobby Joe, John, Nancy, Melissa and Paul. Doting grandmother of 22. Cherished great-grandmother of 27. The last survivor of 9 children. Passed away on February 28, 2019 at the age of 95. Dorothy's greatest joy in life was being a mother, and grandmother and service to our Lord Jesus. Her family made her life full and happy. She will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial donations may be made to City on the Hill Church, 3132 Mozart Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 07, 2019 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy), 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.

May she rest in perfect purple peace.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019
