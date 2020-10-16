Dorothy Marie "Dee" Fagedes (Fitzburgh)
Dorothy Marie "Dee" Fagedes (Fitzburgh) passed into the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, October 9, 2020, just after her Family celebrated her 88th Birthday. Beloved wife of Dr. Harry E. Fagedes for over 60 years who preceded her in death in 2016. Her children and grandchildren would like to thank all of her dear relatives and friends who celebrated her life with heart-felt sympathies, food for the family, and attendance at the October 14th Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. We will miss her dearly, but rejoice that she is with God. Donations can be made to the charity of choice
including: Our Lady of Lourdes School, Our Lady of Lourdes Church Pro-Life, and the Woman's Art Club of Cincinnati. For Dee's full obituary, please see the October 11th Enquirer.