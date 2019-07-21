Resources
Dorothy May Wesdorp


1927 - 2019
The Villages, FL - Our family lost one of the sweetest women you could have met. She was born in Ludlow, KY on August 26, 1927; died July 15, 2019 in The Villages, FL. Dorothy met her late beloved husband Robert of 71 years in kindergarten. Although she co-founded JEWEL-CRAFT INC. with her husband Bob, he would have been the first to tell you that she was the reason JEWEL-CRAFT INC. is the success it is today. Dorothy was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be dearly missed.

Dorothy is survived by her children Karen (John) Kuzman of The Villages, FL, Gary (Karen) Wesdorp of Villa Hills, KY, and Benet (Becky) Wesdorp of Burlington, KY; 10 grandchildren; also survived by 12 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband Bob; and grandson Matthew Kuzman. The family requests memorials be sent to . A private Celebration of Life will be held in memory of our Mom.

Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019
