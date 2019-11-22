Services
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Dorothy Minning


1930 - 2019
Dorothy Minning

Green Township - Dorothy C. Minning (nee Hater) Beloved wife of Donald G. Minning for 65 years. Loving mother of Donald L. (Katie) Minning, Diane (Ken) Weller, Kathleen Mink, Barbara (Richard) Weis, Dan (Lisa) Minning, Nancy (Dan) Hennessy and Dave (Shannon Reynolds) Minning. Devoted grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Helen Burger, Robert Hater, Jeanette Hater and the late William Hater and John Hater. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 89 years of age. Honoring Dorothy's request, her body has been donated for the advancement of science and a private service for the family will be held at a later time. Dorothy loved her family and many friends and wants to be remembered for the laughter and good times they shared over the years. Memorials may be made to Elder High School Paul "Hans" Frey Memorial, 3900 Vincent Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45205 or to St. Lawrence School PTO, 3680 Warsaw Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.bjmeyer.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
