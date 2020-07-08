Dorothy Proudfit
Mason - Dorothy G. Proudfit, devoted mother of son David (Linda), cherished grandmother of Matthew (Molly) and dear great-grandmother of Graham and Claire passed away July 6, 2020. She was 99. Formerly from Pennsylvania, she and her husband William (deceased) moved to Mason, OH in 1994. She was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Loveland. A graveside service will be held in Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Mount Royal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
in memory of her older son, William G. Proudfit. Condolences and live-streaming capability can be left and seen at shortenandryan.com