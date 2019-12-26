|
Dorothy "Dottie" Roth
Roth, Dorothy "Dottie" (née Wells) devoted wife of the late Joseph Roth, dear sister of David (Helen) Wells, and the late Lester (Esther) Wells, Virginia Wells, Martha (Bob) Gardner, and sister-in-law of the late Rosina (Robert) Woestman and Margaret "Mickey" (Charles) Eling. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and caring family and friends. She passed away on December 22, 2019, at the age of 97. Dottie was a life-long member of St. Antoninus Parish where she was very active. She spent many years as a Girl Scout leader, volunteered at Santa Maria Community Center, delivered many Meals on Wheels, worked in the cafeteria at St. Francis Seraph School, and at the Mt. Alverno School for Boys. She enjoyed golf, bridge, and making rosaries. Dottie was a very friendly, loving person to all and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Antoninus Church 1500 Linneman Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45238 from 9:30 A. M. until the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A. M. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the St. Antoninus Endowment Fund or the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019