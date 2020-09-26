Dorothy "Dottie" Schildmeyer
Crescent Springs, KY-(nee Morgan) passed away September 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Schildmeyer; devoted mother of Sandra (Paul) Schneider and Kenneth (Cindy) Schildmeyer; loving Nanny to Kristopher Schneider, Kari (Justin) Seedle and Mason Schildmeyer; great-grandmother of Matthew Schildmeyer; dear sister of Bertie Hoggett, Bob (Teri) Morgan, Thelma Morris, Wanda Link, and the late Frances Ames, Mary Linker and Becky Waites. Services will be held privately at this time with plans to schedule a public Celebration of Life Service at a later time. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association
or Cincinnati Zoo. Further details at Muellerfunerals.com
.