1/
Dorothy "Dottie" Schildmeyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dottie" Schildmeyer

Crescent Springs, KY-(nee Morgan) passed away September 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Schildmeyer; devoted mother of Sandra (Paul) Schneider and Kenneth (Cindy) Schildmeyer; loving Nanny to Kristopher Schneider, Kari (Justin) Seedle and Mason Schildmeyer; great-grandmother of Matthew Schildmeyer; dear sister of Bertie Hoggett, Bob (Teri) Morgan, Thelma Morris, Wanda Link, and the late Frances Ames, Mary Linker and Becky Waites. Services will be held privately at this time with plans to schedule a public Celebration of Life Service at a later time. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association or Cincinnati Zoo. Further details at Muellerfunerals.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved