Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
3350 Chapel Road
Shandon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Schott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dottie" Schott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Dottie" Schott Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Schott

Morgan Twp. - Dorothy "Dottie" J. Schott (nee Rost), beloved wife of the late William B. Schott. Devoted mother of Terri (Dennis) Hawley, Don (Beth) Schott, Ken (Jenny) Schott and Mike (Cathy) Schott. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Robert (Shirley) Rost. Dottie passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Friday (Dec 20) from 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road Shandon, Ohio on Saturday (Dec 21) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Church or St. Anthony Friary. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now