|
|
Dorothy Steinmetz
Yorkville, IN - Dorothy Steinmetz (Bruns) passed away on September 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Marvin, and their infant daughter Mary. She was a devoted mother to sons Daniel (Patti), Donald (Sue Ann), James (Jane), Russell (Anita), Ralph (Teresa), and Thomas (Jenny), and a loving grandmother to Brian, Samuel, Alec, Gabriel, Drew, Julie, Andrew, Megan, Maria, Benjamin (Michelle), Rachel, David, Anthony, William, Joshua, Jacob, Olivia, and Jocelyn. She is described by her family as a selfless, faithful, and strong woman who carried herself with humility, strength, and an appreciation for what God had given her.
Dorothy was born November 16, 1929 to John and Olivia Bruns (Wallpe) in
Ripley County, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Bernadette (Leo), Alfred (Rosemary), and Robert (Alene). She is survived by sisters Marjorie (Edward) and Roselyn (Raymond) and brother Gerald (Janet).
While living in Yorkville, Indiana, Dorothy stayed involved in St. Martin's church and parish activities, including organizing meals and events, as well as embroidering quilts for the annual church festival raffle. She was also an active member and former president of the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary in New Alsace, Indiana.
Family and friends may pay their respects at Andres-Wuestefeld Funeral Home in Dover, IN on Thursday, September 5th from 5:00pm-8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Martin's Church in Yorkville, IN at 11:00am on Friday, September 6th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alois Alzheimer Foundation (aloisalzheimerfoundation.org). Dorothy's family would like to extend their gratitude to the Alois Alzheimer Center and Queen City Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019