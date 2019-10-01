|
Dorothy 'Jean' Wilder
Sharonville - Dorothy Jean (nee Thomas) "Jean". Beloved wife of Paul Wilder for 56 years. Devoted mother of Mark A. Wilder. Longtime employee of Avon Products in Springdale. Passed away Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at age 74. Private Funeral Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Crossroads Hospice 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146, www.crhcf.org. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019