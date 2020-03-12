Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Harrison, OH
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Harrison, OH
Harrison - (nee Jenkins) loving wife of the late Harold Zinser. Mother of Charles J. (Linda), Steven H. (Linda), Timothy E. (Julie), Joseph M. &Terry W. (Mary) Zinser, Cathy (Todd) Westrich, Gail A. (the late Robert) Zimmerman, & Bonnie (Douglas) DeMoss. Loving grandmother of 23 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild. Sister of Carl (Linda) Jenkins, Sylvia (Andy) Rivers, Bonnie (Floyd) Breedlove, Patsy Maney and the late: Ed, Francis, Frank, Jack, Kenneth, Gilbert & Wayne Daniel Jenkins. Aunt to many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10 am until the time of the funeral at 12 pm at First Baptist Church, Harrison, OH. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
