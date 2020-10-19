Dottie Enderle
Green Twp. - Dorothy M. "Dottie" Enderle loving wife of the late William G. (Bill) Enderle for 58 years. Beloved mother of Bill (Connie) Enderle, Diana (Bud) O'Keefe, the late Louis (Norma) Enderle, and the late Robert Enderle. Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Michael, Becky (Tom), Megan (Steffanie) , Billy (Kelsey), Shannon, Shawn (Jessica) and the late Sarah, great-grandmother of Collin, J.J., Lucy, Wyatt, Elliot, Harper, Joey, Owen, Christian and Nathan. Passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Age 91. Visitation Friday, Oct. 23rd from 9:00 - 10:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. James the Greater Church 3565 Hubble Road (45247). Facemasks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. James Grade School, 6111 Cheviot Road (45247). www.mrfh.com