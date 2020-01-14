Services
Springdale - Douglas Byron Dean, died Jan. 13, 2020, at age 86. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary, and his siblings Buford McFatridge, Margaret Brown, Emmagene Smith, Donald Applebey and David Dean. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Bowman) Dean, his children Tom (Fran) Dean, Kathy (Donnie) Johnson, Brad (Rhonda) Dean and Sue (John) Gilkey, 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to . Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
