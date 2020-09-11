Douglas "Doug" Brownlee
Anderson Township - Douglas "Doug" Brownlee, age 72 of Anderson Township, passed away September 8, 2020. Beloved father of his surviving daughter Karen (Andrew) Ausel, Doug passed away comfortably and on his terms, with family and his dog by his side. Doug is also survived by his sister Bonnie Brownlee in Indiana, brother in Italy, and step sisters in California and New York. Doug is preceded in death by his wife Jody Todd and granddaughter Grace Jane. Memorial service will be held at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church on Friday, September 18th at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Memorials suggested to March of Dimes, Children's Hospital, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, or Anderson Hills United Methodist Church's ARMM ministries. Peace with beloved Doug Brownlee as he entered the final resting place. www.tpwhite.com