Douglas (Doug) Butler Craig
Cincinnati - Douglas (Doug) Butler Craig, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, departed to join the Lord on Sunday, September 15th at Carriage Court Senior Living facility in Marysville, Ohio. He was born on July 2, 1935 in Cincinnati, the son of Dorothy Butler Craig and Albert Edward Craig and brother to Patsy. He attended Hyde Park Elementary and Withrow High School, and served our country in the U.S. Air Force before graduating from the University of Cincinnati in 1960. He was employed by the University of Cincinnati Alumni Office. Doug was an avid sports fan and participated in Tennis, Baseball and Golf with his many dear friends throughout his life. He was also an avid ice cream fan.
Doug is survived by his wife of 57 years, Holly; his sister Pat Walling; daughters Lisa and Chrissy; his son David (Beverly Dvorkin); his nephews Craig Walling (children—Nicole, Brittany, Morgan and Andrew) and Kit Walling; and close loved one Taylor Welch (Megan).
Visitation will be at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, Ohio on Saturday September 21st from 1pm-3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019