Douglas Earl Holland
1959-2020
Douglas Earl Holland passed on May 14, 2020 at his home in Hypoluxo, Florida.
He was born to Earl and Ruth Holland on May 12, 1959 in Wilmington, Ohio. Doug moved from Ohio to Florida in 1986 where he developed a passion for the water. Over the years Doug took many trips to the Bahamas and the Keys on his boat, Lure's Out. While at home Doug loved spending time with his dogs, Bailey and Butch.
Doug is survived by his partner, Pamela Brewer, his father, Earl Holland, his sister, Deborah Webster, and his nieces, Erin (Jason) Yost and Lauren Regole. Doug is proceeded in death by his mother, Ruth Holland and his sister, Patricia Holland.
Funeral services will be streamed through the Moore Family Funeral Homes Facebook account on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 1pm. https://www.facebook.com/mffhbatavia/
1959-2020
Douglas Earl Holland passed on May 14, 2020 at his home in Hypoluxo, Florida.
He was born to Earl and Ruth Holland on May 12, 1959 in Wilmington, Ohio. Doug moved from Ohio to Florida in 1986 where he developed a passion for the water. Over the years Doug took many trips to the Bahamas and the Keys on his boat, Lure's Out. While at home Doug loved spending time with his dogs, Bailey and Butch.
Doug is survived by his partner, Pamela Brewer, his father, Earl Holland, his sister, Deborah Webster, and his nieces, Erin (Jason) Yost and Lauren Regole. Doug is proceeded in death by his mother, Ruth Holland and his sister, Patricia Holland.
Funeral services will be streamed through the Moore Family Funeral Homes Facebook account on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 1pm. https://www.facebook.com/mffhbatavia/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020.