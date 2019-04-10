Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Eli's Mason
3187 Western Row Rd. #122
Maineville, OH
Douglas Edward Boatright

Loveland - Douglas Edward Boatright, Age 50, passed away suddenly on March 28th, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy, his daughter Danielle (Kent) Holocher and grandson Karson. He also leaves behind his brother Victor, his sister Debbie, and their families. He was affectionately known as Huggie Dougie by many friends who became family and will be greatly missed by many.

Friends and family, please join us for a celebration of life Friday, April 12th, starting at 5PM at his favorite bar & grill, Eli's Mason (3187 Western Row Rd. #122 Maineville, OH 45039) Please DO NOT WEAR BLACK!!
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
