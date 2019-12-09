Services
Loveland - Douglas H. Jauch of Loveland. Beloved husband of Carolyn L. (nee Crates) Jauch. Loving father of Stephanie (Greg ) Baldwin, Kimberly Jauch, and Christine Jauch. Proud grandfather of Anna and Jack Baldwin. Cherished son of Liz (Don) Zerhbach and the late Arthur Jauch. Dear brother of Beth, Jim, and Julie. Passed away December 7, 2019 at the age of 65. Family and friends will be received from 12-1 PM on Friday, December 13 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7701 Kenwood Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236, where services will be held at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doug may be directed to Cure PSP.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
