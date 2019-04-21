Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
Bolingbrook, IL - Douglas J. Kamphaus, 56, of Bolingbrook, Illinois and formerly of Milford, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 25, 1962 to the late Eugene and Nora (Longbottom) Kamphaus. Mr. Kamphaus is survived by his siblings: William (Lori) Kamphaus, Robert (Elizabeth) Kamphaus, Linda (Tracy Page) Barrett, Donald (Susan) Kamphaus, Todd Kamphaus, Christopher (DeeDe) Kamphaus, and Angel Kamphaus. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephew. A visitation for the public will be held on Saturday, April 27 at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St., Milford, Ohio 45150 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
