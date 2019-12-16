Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Douglas Knight Obituary
Douglas Knight

St. Augustine - Douglas R. Knight, 74, Dec. 11, 2019, formerly of Lawrenceburg, IN. Beloved husband of the late Janice Green Knight, devoted father of Tyler (Winn) & Brian (Melissa) Knight, loving grandfather of Robbie, Katie, Jamie, Kyle & Lexi, beloved son of the late Beryl Knight & Dorothy Robison Walstrom & dear brother of John Knight & Jo Ann Bradford. Doug was a graduate of Taylor High School & Ball State Univ., had a career as an FBI agent & later as a teacher at Southeastern Career Center. Visitation Fri., Dec. 20, 6-9 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, where the service will be held Sat., Dec. 21 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Assn., www.lbda.org/donate (in remembrance of his beloved Janice) or to Taylor High School Athletics, 401 N. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
