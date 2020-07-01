Douglas Moehring



Douglas Moehring, passed to his Lord on June 13, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Age 73. 1970 graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy.



Precious husband for 50 years to Susan O'Dell Moehring. Dear son of the late Alice and George Moehring. Cherished son in law of Ruth O'Dell and the late Hugh O'Dell. Brother of Donald Moehring, his wife Barbara and the late Daniel Moehring. Brother in law of Bruce O'Dell, his wife Patti and Jill O'Dell Szturm. Loving uncle to Mitchell and Rebekah, Megan, Meredith, Maureen, Stacy and Aaron and Kelly and Zack. Great uncle to Leo, Simon, Jacob, Emma, Patrick, Brianna, Molly and Nolan.



Special thanks to Doug's lifelong friends who never abandoned him as he fought this insidious disease. Bob Buck, Jim Linde, (late) David Mitchell and Chuck Williamson. Also to all our brown bag lunch friends who visited and loved Doug with all their hearts.



Private graveside service. Due to current restrictions a memorial service will be held on the first anniversary of Doug's death, Sunday June 13, 2021. Memorials to Doug's beloved chancel choir, of which he was a member for 34 years. Armstrong Chapel United Methodist Church Music Fund. 5125 Drake Road. Cincinnati, OH. 45243.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store