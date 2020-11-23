1/1
Douglas Thornton
Cincinnati - Thornton, Douglas, devoted husband of Cindy (Nee Brinker) Thornton, loving father of Doug (Vicky) Thornton Jr, Laura (Greg) Tilford, Taylor Thornton, Matthew (Kristen) Thornton, Anna (Curtis) Jarrell, and cherished grandfather of 11. Doug was bartender at Norwood Fraternal Order of Eagles for 30 years. Passed away, November 21, 2020 at the age of 79. Visitation Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from Noon to 2 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Followed by committal service at St. Joseph Cemetery, 4500 Foley Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
