Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Douglas William Cameron Sr.

Douglas William Cameron Sr. Obituary
Douglas William Cameron, Sr.

Louisville - Douglas William Cameron, Sr, age 82, of Louisville, passed away on March 16, 2020. He was a retired engineer from the Old L&N Railroad and CSX Railroad, was a member at St. Peter's Episcopal Church; belonged to Valley-Day Light Masonic Lodge #511; Latonia Lodge #746; Kosair Shrine Temple Oriental Band; Valley of Louisville Scottish Rite; and Old L&N Golf Club.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Jane Board; children, Douglas William Cameron, Jr. (Theresa Diane), Valerie Smallwood (Neal Caviness); brother, Floyd Cameron, Jr. (Carole); grandchildren, Catherine "Cassie" Cameron (Fisher), Steven "Eric" Smallwood (Ondrea), Jessica Smallwood; great-grandchildren, Abby and Sevren Cox, and Trent and Karter Smallwood.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 - 8 PM on Wednesday with a Masonic Service at 7PM at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities (PO BOX 37370 Louisville, KY 40233-7370) or Hosparus of Louisville (PO Box 35425 Louisville, KY 40232-9892).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
