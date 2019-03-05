Services
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 689-9980
Hebron - Doyle Brown Brashear, 79, of Hebron, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was an outstanding athlete at Boone Co. High School who served in the U.S. Marines and retired from Cincinnati Bell after 30 years of dedicated service. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mona Joyce Brashear. He is survived by his sons, Darrin (Kris) and Greg (Maria) Brashear; sister, Noreda Potts; grandchildren, Kayla, Mackenzie and Jacob Brashear. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, from 6-8 PM at Stith Funeral Homes 2988 Phyllis Court Hebron, KY 41048. Entombment will be held at the privacy of the family in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorials can be made in his name to P.O. Box 13067 Alexandria, VA 22312. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019
