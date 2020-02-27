Resources
Cincinnati - Doyle E. Perry, 1951-2020 passed after a brave battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Cleda Perry (nee Moses); siblings Aaron Jr., Wilma "Jean" (Larry) Holley and Freddy Gene. He is survived by his siblings, Jeanette Helfenstine, Charles, Kenneth (Helen), Robert (Christa), William "Bill" (Jeanette), Margaret Sue, Carolyn (David) Daudistel. He is also survived by 5 nephews, 20 nieces and lots of extended family and friends, especially Gary Holt and Joe Hundley. A special thank you to the staff at Ivy Woods Nursing Home and Vitas Hospice Care. Private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
