Dude Belt
Beloved husband of the late Pearl Belt (nee Payne), loving father of Joan (Dave) Espich, Becky (Arnold) Couch and David Belt, grandfather of Stephanie, Sarah, Kyle, Missy and Wayne, great grandfather of Landen, Izzy, Isaac, Greg, Beth, Dylan, Nathan, Lilly, Rylan, Jaxan, Caitlan, Grant, Jasper, MJ, Jupiter and great great grandfather of Taylin, Passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Age 89. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike (TONIGHT) Thursday July 30th from 5-8PM. Funeral service will take place in London, Ky. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
