Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duel Apple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duel S. Apple

Add a Memory
Duel S. Apple Obituary
Duel S. Apple

Fairfield - Beloved husband of the late Shirley Apple (nee Noe), step-father of Rick (Kathy) Noe, step-grandfather of Derek Noe, brother of Delbert L. (Lucy and the late Bernice) Apple and the late Charlene (Vernon) Lawhorn and Dallas Apple, uncle of Vickie (Ken) Fightmaster. Mr. Apple retired from General Electric. Duel passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at age 89. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Monday from 12 noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to Cheering for Charity, P.O. Box 53759, Cincinnati, OH 45253, or Butler Co. Animal Friends, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -