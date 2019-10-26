|
Dwight A. Brown
It is with profound sadness that we announce that Dwight A. Brown, affectionately known by his friends and family as "DA" or "Brownie," passed away at his home, "Lucky Acres," at age 86, from a heart condition.
DA is survived by his brother William E. Brown (Pamela) and nieces, Jennifer Greis and Courtney Grace, as well as many friends and his 31-year-old horse, Comanche.
DA graduated from Walnut Hills High School and after that attended the University of Cincinnati, where he earned a business administration degree.
Although DA was born and raised in Cincinnati, he held a deep affinity for the rolling hills, blue grass, and history of Kentucky - he often stated "I'm a country boy," and expressed his interest in remaining on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River. His family dates back many generations in the area, and DA, in fact, is a descendant of Thomas and Francis Kennedy, owners of the first ferry between what is now Covington and Cincinnati.
DA was an avid photographer, amassing an enormous collection of photographs, numbering in the thousands. DA photographed horses - he documented horse racing and horse tracks in Kentucky, as well as the state's many farms and historical places. DA also had a love of mechanical things and machinery - one of his first jobs was a technician at an old-time gas station, where he learned the tools of the trade and gained a knowledge and appreciation of the automotive industry that he carried with him throughout his life.
DA held a myriad of jobs in his lifetime, including selling office supplies to law firms, and building barns, first as an employee and later at his own business. DA enjoyed pointing out barns he had built and lamented those that were no longer there.
DA had a rare ability to make connections and meet new people - if you knew someone in common with DA he would explore those connections and make fast friends. In that regard, DA's friends are numerous as are his many stories - all interesting and diverse across all walks of life.
In closing, DA remarked recently that the last time he visited his horse, he realized just how old Comanche was - and in that horse he glimpsed his own mortality, declaring: "It will be the last horse I ever own, and that makes me sad." We pray that somewhere and sometime, DA and Comanche are reunited on the rolling hills and amongst the gently swaying grass of the afterlife.
To those of us who remain, we cordially invite you to a grave side service on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Highland Cemetery, to begin at 2:30PM, with a Celebration of DA's Life immediately to follow at 3:30 PM, Turfway Park, on the fifth floor Racing Club, Florence, Kentucky.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019