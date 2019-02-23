Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church
6474 Beechmont Ave
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church
6474 Beechmont Ave
E. Jeanne Burnes (nee Gibson)

Mt. Washington - E. Jeanne Burnes (nee Gibson) died Feb. 20, 2019, age 90 years, formerly of Mt. Washington, beloved mother of Bobbie Burnes and James (Brenda) Burnes, sister of the late Gerald and Joyce Gibson, dear grandmother of Alyson Burnes and Kristine Burnes. Service at Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, 6474 Beechmont Ave. on Mon. Feb. 25, at 1 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Mon. from 12 Noon to 1 PM. Memorials to Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019
