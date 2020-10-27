E. Wayne Holt
Cincinnati - E. Wayne Holt from the Great State of Tennessee! Beloved husband of Janet (nee Ingram) Holt. Loving father of Greg (Cindy) Holt, Debbie (Don) Hoffmeister, and Judi (Deni) Arce. Cherished grandfather of Emily (Jay) Fintel, Hayley Holt, Anna (Luke) Hocker, Max (Rachel Wolf) Holt, and Doug (Danielle LoPrinzi) Hoffmeister. Proud great grandfather of Baby Boy Fintel on the way. Caring brother of the late Bobby Holt and the late George Holt, Jr. Dear brother-in-law of Blanche Holt, Dot Holt Keith, James & Josette Ingram, Reuben & Evelyn Ingram, and Judy & Jim Brown. Loved uncle to numerous nieces & nephews. Devoted friend to many. Passed away October 26, 2020 at the age of 80. Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 29 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140. For those who wish to view the service live, please visit his obituary page on the funeral home website starting at 10:45 AM on Thursday. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wayne may be directed to Montgomery Community Church. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com