1/
Earl Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Bailey

Hamilton - Bailey, Earl, 95 of Hamilton, passed Friday, July 31, 2020. Veteran of WWII with the Army Air Corps and retired machine tender for Sorg Paper Company. Devoted spouse to the late Ruth Arvin Bailey; loving father to Norma (Warren) Apgar, Earl D. (Christina) Bailey, and the late Bobby R. Bailey; father-in-law to Linda Bailey Williams; grandfather of six; and great grandfather of thirteen. Preceded in death by ten siblings, Winiford, Paul, and Troy Bailey, Nellie Tirey, Inez Kraft, Juanita Wagers, Clara Strong, Florence Wells, Ann McWhorter, Bonnie Creech, and Daisy Rowland. Visitation held at Tri-County Assembly of God, 7350 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, Thursday from 6PM until time of funeral service at 7PM. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved