Earl Bailey
Hamilton - Bailey, Earl, 95 of Hamilton, passed Friday, July 31, 2020. Veteran of WWII with the Army Air Corps and retired machine tender for Sorg Paper Company. Devoted spouse to the late Ruth Arvin Bailey; loving father to Norma (Warren) Apgar, Earl D. (Christina) Bailey, and the late Bobby R. Bailey; father-in-law to Linda Bailey Williams; grandfather of six; and great grandfather of thirteen. Preceded in death by ten siblings, Winiford, Paul, and Troy Bailey, Nellie Tirey, Inez Kraft, Juanita Wagers, Clara Strong, Florence Wells, Ann McWhorter, Bonnie Creech, and Daisy Rowland. Visitation held at Tri-County Assembly of God, 7350 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, Thursday from 6PM until time of funeral service at 7PM. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com