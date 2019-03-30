|
|
Earl Cope
Cincinnati - beloved husband of the late Maxine R. Cope (nee Enyard), loving father of Kim Powell, Tim (Edna) Cope and Traci (Mick) Focke, grandfather of Samantha (Kenny) Hunley, Sara, Janey, Leah, Zachery and Michael, great-grandfather of Alyssa, Ethan, Gabe, Penelope and Cole, brother of Ida Doherty and the late Stanley Powell, Pearl Cope, Fred Cope and Phyllis Mink, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Thursday, March 28, 2019, age 82. Visitation will be Monday 5-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral service Tuesday 10 AM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital or your . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 30, 2019