Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
Earl Flynn

Earl Flynn Obituary
Earl Flynn

Marietta - Earl Flynn. Beloved husband of 19 years to Opal "Jeri" Flynn. Loving father of Jennifer (Aaron) Elligott, Earl Wesley (Denise) Flynn, Kenneth (Natasha) Howard and Charles Howard. Proud grandfather of Gavin, Aidan, Dylan, Isabella, Drew, Kale, Alexis, Connor, Weston, Jaide and Kaila. Great grandfather of Kenneth and Zoey. Dear brother of Larry (Pam) Flynn, Jeri (Carl) Hill and Maxine Slattery. Preceded in death by his parents James Wesley and Nancy Flynn; brother Harold Flynn; and brother-in-law Dennis Slattery. Passed away November 17, 2019 at the age of 69. Friends will be received Friday, November 22 from 6-8 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where a short Celebration of Life service will follow at 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
