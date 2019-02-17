|
Earl "Max" Gibson
Morrow - Earl "Max" Gibson. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Rankin) Gibson. Survived by two step-children, Kelly (Dale) Saylor and Daniel Short; six step-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother Harold Paul (Nancy) Gibson and sister-in-law Dorothy Gibson. Preceded in death by his brother Roy "Hoot" Gibson. Retired from Kroger after 44 years of service. Member of Alexandria Masonic Lodge #152 F&AM. Passed away February 4, 2019 at the age of 63. An "Informal" Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 2 PM at Cozaddale Baptist Temple, 10632 Elzroth Rd., Goshen 45122. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to assist with medical expenses. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019