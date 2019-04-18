|
Earl Grimes
Milford - Grimes, Earl George, 88, passed April 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ima Jean Grimes (nee Hollen); Loving father of Mike Davis, Regina Sikes, Earlene Scheid and the late Debbie Glass; Grandfather , great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather to many. Preceded in death by parents Cecil & Ada Grimes and brothers Warren, Dan & Bob. Visitation Friday April 19th 6 - 8 PM. Funeral Saturday April 20th 9 AM. All at Evans Funeral Home 1944 SR 28 Goshen, OH.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019