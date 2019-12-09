|
|
Earl Mautz
Cincinnati - Earl William Mautz is the loving husband of 66 years to Sue (Wright) Mautz; dear father to Barbara (Ken) Casey, Richard, and Doug (Susan) Mautz; grandfather to Megan and Caitlin Casey and Nathan and Ansel Mautz; great grandfather to Eleanor Bourland; brother to Wilbert and John Mautz. Earl is preceded in death by parents Ralph and Anna (Ziegler) Mautz and brothers Gene, Myron and James. Earl was a proud Army Air Corp. World War II Veteran, graduate of Wittenberg College, and a scientist by profession. Earl passed away on November 26, 2019 at the age of 94. Earl's Family will be handling services privately.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019