|
|
Earl McBrayer
Delhi Township - Earl A. McBrayer "Mac," 92, Feb. 16, 2019, Delhi Township. Beloved husband of June E. McBrayer (nee Elsner), devoted father of Jeffery McBrayer (Brenda) & the late June S. McBrayer, loving grandfather of Scott A. McBrayer & Grace E. Kaufman, gr. grandfather of 3, beloved son of the late Wesley A. & Irene L. (nee Chrisman) McBrayer. Mr. McBrayer was a longtime teacher at Taylor High School & Captain in the US Army Reserve. Visitation Fri., Feb. 22, 4 PM - 8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002, where the service will be held Sat., Feb. 23 at 9:30 AM. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019