Earl S. Gusweiler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl S. Gusweiler

- - Earl S. Gusweiler, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Age 92. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Ellen. Devoted father to Judy Pogue, Gil (Molly), Carol (Terry) Shumrick, Jim (Kim), Sue Chandler, and Scott (Gail). Loving grandfather of Andrew (Liz) and Natalie; Leah (David Mangen) and Tim; Kyle, Claire and Carly; Brian, Kevin (Mackenzie), Tommy, Jack and Kelly; Max and Maddie; great-grandfather of Will and Maggie Mangen. Also survived by sister Janet Reeder. Preceded in death by brother Ed. Affectionately known as Grump to all that knew him well, though that was far from the truth. He was an avid golfer and a 50-year member of Maketewah Country Club. He was proud of his career which always involved automobiles. He began at Gusweiler Pontiac and finished his career after 40 years as owner of Western Hills Leasing. A private Mass will be held for the family. Memorials may be directed to the Evans Scholarship Foundation. (wgaesf.org). Online condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved