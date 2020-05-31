Earlene Fuhrmann
Earlene Fuhrmann

West Chester - Earlene M. (nee Dietz) Fuhrmann beloved wife of the late Harold C. Fuhrmann. Devoted mother of Barry (Rhonda) Fuhrmann, Jill (Dan) Johnson, Karen (Rick) Speed, Bruce (Trish) Fuhrmann, and Leigh Ann (Chris) White. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 11+ great grandchildren. Dear sister of Lois (late Tom) Beck. Earlene passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 83. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd. on Wednesday (June 3) at 10:30 AM. Social distancing will be practiced for the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 or Sisters of St. Francis, P.O.Box 100 Oldenburg, IN 47036. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
