Ed Klayer
Colerain Twp. - Ed Klayer, beloved husband of 55 years to Cathie (nee Mentzel) Klayer. Devoted father of Mary Jo (Jim) Goebel, Theresa (Steve) Kappes, Cindy (Tim) Withrow and Julie (James) Crenshaw. Loving grandfather of Katie (Joshua McLean) Goebel, Zachary Kappes, Alex Withrow, Jessica (Caleb) Kelly, Eric Kappes, Kristen Crenshaw, Daniel Withrow, Lynzie Crenshaw and James Crenshaw. Dear brother of Rosemary Petrocelli, the late Helen Meyer, the late Ruthie Klayer and the late George "Bo" Klayer. Also survived by 3 godchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ed passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 77. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (April 9) from 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Wednesday (April 10) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019