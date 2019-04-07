Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 Banning Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ed Klayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed Klayer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ed Klayer Obituary
Ed Klayer

Colerain Twp. - Ed Klayer, beloved husband of 55 years to Cathie (nee Mentzel) Klayer. Devoted father of Mary Jo (Jim) Goebel, Theresa (Steve) Kappes, Cindy (Tim) Withrow and Julie (James) Crenshaw. Loving grandfather of Katie (Joshua McLean) Goebel, Zachary Kappes, Alex Withrow, Jessica (Caleb) Kelly, Eric Kappes, Kristen Crenshaw, Daniel Withrow, Lynzie Crenshaw and James Crenshaw. Dear brother of Rosemary Petrocelli, the late Helen Meyer, the late Ruthie Klayer and the late George "Bo" Klayer. Also survived by 3 godchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ed passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 77. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (April 9) from 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Wednesday (April 10) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now