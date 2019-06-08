Services
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Jude Church
5924 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude Church
5924 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
Entombment
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph New Cemetery
4500 Foley Road
Cincinnati, OH
Green Township - (nee Murb). Beloved wife of the late Dana Reed for 65 years. Loving mother of David (Sheryl) Reed and Diane (Gary) Moser. Devoted grandmother of Amy Reed (Kelly Arroyo), Joe Reed, Robby (Ashley) Reed, Jessica (Jon) Napolitano, Melissa (Tim) Reichling, Eric (Rachel) Moser, Kelsey (Elliott) Miller and great grandmother of Addison and Kate. Dear sister of Inge Dannhauser. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family and friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 82 years of age. Visitation MONDAY at St. Jude Church from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice, 11311 Cornell Park Dr. Suite 200, Blue Ash, OH 45242 or to St Jude Memorial Fund, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 8, 2019
