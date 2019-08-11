|
|
Edith Burton
Cincinnati - Edith nee' Mink, beloved wife of the late Vernon D. Burton. Dear mother of Dannie (Robin), Donnie (Gail) Burton and Judy (Rich) Girty. Sister of Ivan Mink. Loving grandmother of eight and great grandmother of 13. Edith passed Thursday, August 8, 2019 with her family at her side. Visitation Tuesday, August 13th from 4pm to 8pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, Formerly Schmidt Dhonau Kucner 8633 Reading Rd, Reading, OH 45215. Funeral services 11am Wednesday, August 14th at the funeral home. Special thanks to the caring staff at Loveland Health Care.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019