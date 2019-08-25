|
Edith Corbin
Centerville - CORBIN, Edith Marilyn (nee Peters) November 12, 1927 - August 18, 2019.
Edith is predeceased by her husband Robert Corbin, her parents Lillian and Calvin Peters, her brother Calvin (Pete) Peters and sister-in-law Ellen Peters (nee Coleman). She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Corbin (Roland) Seiple, of Madison FL., and Carol (Bob) Wilcox of Southport, NC. Memorial service will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 at Normandy Church UMC, 450 W Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH. Family will greet friends at 10:00 with the service to follow at 11:00.Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019