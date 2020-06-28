Edith Felix
North Bend - Edith C. Felix (nee Rudisell), 89, June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William B. Felix, devoted mother of Robert Felix (Katherine), Susan Sturgill (Steve Applegate), William Felix, Gregory Felix, Catherine Steinriede (Mark) & Jeffrey Felix (Linda), beloved daughter of the late Minnie (nee Moak) & Fred Rudisell, dear sister of Janet, Helen, Annamae, Idabelle, Ray, David, the late Fred & Jean, loving grandmother of 8, gr. grandmother of 7, also survived by nieces & nephews. Visitation Tue., June 30, from 5 - 7 PM where the service will be held Wed., July 1 at 10 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Memorials to Taylor Alumni Assoc. or Miami Township Senior Center, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.